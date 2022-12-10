Apollo Crews came back to NXT with the express purpose of winning the NXT championship. He said he left for the main roster too soon years back, and he returned to take care of some unfinished business.

After dealing with some other issues, he finally got the chance to take on Bron Breakker for the NXT championship at tonight’s (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) Deadline Premium Live Event at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The story they told going in was that Breakker has been successful with power, and tenacity, and speed, and Crews would be bringing all of that to him. It was presented like an even matchup of power wrestlers who are more versatile than they may seem on the surface.

Apollo, though, has visions and loses his mind from time to time:

In the end, though, no amount of visions would be enough for Crews to overcome the runaway train that is Bron Breakker. Apollo was presented like an equal but not like he’s the better of the two.

A spear was enough for Breakker to score the pin to retain his title.

Instead of having the show fade out on Bron celebrating his win, Grayson Waller hit the scene and used a cutter to put Breakker down. The event instead ended with the new top contender posing with the title over the downed champion.

