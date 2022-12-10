Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Bobby Lashley accidentally spearing Petey Williams, JBL organizing a high stakes poker competition, and Kurt Angle bringing back the milk truck for his birthday celebration, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Asuka

On this week’s (Dec. 5) Raw, Asuka suffered the double whammy of being pinned by Bayley in a triple threat match, and then getting beat up even more by Rhea Ripley after the bout was over. The two heels in the triple threat match were essentially put over at Asuka’s expense. It might just be time for a gimmick change for The Empress of Tomorrow.

Stock Down #2: Shotzi

Shotzi was originally advertised for a match against Shayna Baszler on last night’s (Dec. 9) SmackDown, but she was injured in the parking lot hours before the show and the match never happened. WWE commentators stated that Shotzi now has a broken hand. In the aftermath of her loss against Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series, it seems clear that Shotzi is on the way down while Raquel Rodriguez is moving up to eventually face Rousey.

Stock Down #1: Matt Riddle & Elias

The new tag team of Matt Riddle and Elias is pretty much dead on arrival. They were supposed to challenge The Usos for the tag team titles on this week’s Raw, but Elias was taken out by The Bloodline before the match. Riddle found a new partner for the fight, but The Bloodline later sent The Original Bro out on a stretcher with a post-match injury angle. WWE now says that Riddle will be off TV for the next six weeks.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Hit Row

Hit Row has been booked like chumps for most of their current WWE run, so they badly needed the moment they got on this week’s SmackDown where they stood tall over the Viking Raiders and Legado del Fantasma.

Stock Up #2: Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox

This team has existed for only one week yet already has a championship match lined up against IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. They earned the title match by defeating the team of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. The SmackDown women’s division needs all the help it can get, so this is a good time for Nox and Morgan to make a statement.

Stock Up #1: The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn

The Bloodline is unstoppable right now, even when Roman Reigns isn’t around to guide them. Reigns has been absent from WWE television since winning at WarGames, but that hasn’t stopped the remaining members of his family from dominating WWE.

The Usos successfully defended the tag team titles twice this week. Solo Sikoa proved his worth as an enforcer by injuring Elias and Matt Riddle on Raw, and neutralizing Ridge Holland on SmackDown. Sami Zayn also played a key role in helping The Bloodline accomplish its goals when he prevented Sheamus from breaking up The Usos’ winning pin fall on SmackDown, as well as running interference in The Usos’ victory on Raw. Maybe these guys don’t need Roman Reigns after all.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?