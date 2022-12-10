WWE NXT Deadline goes live on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network elsewhere tonight (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at 8 pm ET from the company’s Performance Center in Orlando. But the promotion is also offering a free live stream of its Kickoff show starting a half-hour beforehand, and you can watch it right here!

You’ll get all the usual highlight packages to get you up to speed on all the feuds and angles heading into Deadline. One of our faves, Denise Salcedo, joins McKenzie Mitchell & Sam Roberts will break down the new Iron Survivor Challenge rules, and analyze all tonight’s match-ups before the special event goes live.

The pre-show starts at 7:30pm ET, so remember to come back and join us here for the live stream you see above!

We’ve got a preview of & staff predictions for each match here. And of course, complete results and live match coverage of the entire Deadline event can be found by clicking here.