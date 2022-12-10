It sounds like something special is planned for Sami Zayn next week

Sami Zayn continued being an integral member of The Bloodline during Friday Night SmackDown this week, as he was right there to ensure The Usos would retain their undisputed unified tag team titles with a win over Sheamus & BUTCH of The Brawling Brutes. Later in the show, he was having a blast in the locker room with the crew, deciding to get some grub, when Jey Uso pulled him back.

And told him to freshen up his look for Roman Reigns’ return next week.

Zayn was initially hesitant about Jey telling him to groom himself but it soon became clear why:

As Jey put it, Sami has been stepping up so big lately, coming through time and time again, that Reigns apparently has some kind of something planned for him next week. What will that be?

Maybe it’s time to drop the “Honorary Uce” title and make him a full blown member of the family?

Give us your best guess and what they have in store.

In the meantime, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: