WWE NXT Deadline results, live streaming match coverage

By Claire Elizabeth
WWE NXT Deadline is all set to pop off tonight (Sat., Nov. 10, 2022) at 8pm ET, live on Peacock and WWE Network!

CagesideSeats.com will provide LIVE blow-by-blow, match-by-match coverage of NXT Deadline below, beginning with the first match of the evening and right on through to the main event.

NXT’s still in the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for this one, which will feature two title matches, two Iron Survivor Challenges, and more. To get you ready, we’ve got a preview & predictions right here!

WWE DEADLINE QUICK RESULTS

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Apollo Crews for the NXT championship
Pretty Deadly (c) vs. The New Day for the NXT Tag titles
Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, JD McDonagh, Joe Gacy & Axiom in an Iron Survivor Challenge
Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, Indi Hartwell, Kiana James & Zoey Stark in an Iron Survivor Challenge
Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn

WWE NXT DEADLINE LIVE BLOG & MATCH COVERAGE

