Edge is a big sucker

WWE’s latest top 10 video ranks the most savage moments of the year. This includes stunning betrayals, being burned by one-liners on the mic, and other humiliation or suffering of that nature.

Let’s see what WWE came up with this time:

10. Jey Uso doesn’t care what Roman Reigns says

9. Dana Brooke asks for a divorce

8. Brock Lesnar tells a knock-knock joke

7. Adam Pearce insults Ronda Rousey

6. Randy Orton burns Jimmy Uso

5. The Judgment Day kick out Edge

4. Bianca Belair cuts Becky Lynch’s hair

3. Roman Reigns mocks the Rollins family

2. Dominik Mysterio betrays his dad

1. Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins crosses the line with Matt Riddle

One thing that stands out to me is how Edge makes the list twice as a victim. He first comes in at entry number five when Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley turned on him on Raw. But he also pops up in entry number two, because Dominik Mysterio kicked Edge right in the dick before turning on Rey at Clash at the Castle.

When you consider that The Judgment Day’s recent conchairto on Edge’s wife, Beth Phoenix, didn’t even make the list but certainly would have fit right in, it’s clear that the Ultimate Opportunist had his own medicine turned against him multiple times and was a big sucker this year.

Which other savage moments in 2022 would you add to the list, Cagesiders?