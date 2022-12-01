It was just a few years ago when Triple H detailed his plan for a WWE-controlled global territory system. The general idea was to create regional training centers around the globe, fueling a product that’s tailored to the local audience and preparing international talent to be successful players on Raw and SmackDown.

Triple H’s plan was seemingly abandoned last year when he lost power in WWE and was away from the company while dealing with a serious heart issue. But here we are with the end of 2022 approaching, and everything is changed now that Vince McMahon is out of the picture.

That leads me to the Wells Fargo TMT Summit, where Stephanie McMahon spoke and made it clear that WWE’s plan for global domination is alive and well. Here’s what she had to say about “global localization”, courtesy of Post Wrestling’s transcription:

“...international is the focus for us, as we have discussed in the past but now we really have the opportunity to create what we call ‘global localization’ or ‘glocal’ where we can create local Performance Centers with local talent, replicate the lines of business that we have here in WWE and do it on a much smaller scale but ultimately, hopefully that’ll ladder up into the bigger product and potentially then creating a World Cup-type scenario which would be fun and exciting. It also then of course is an opportunity for talent to rotate throughout and we can have local stars that can ultimately come up to the main roster of WWE.”

As far as international news is concerned, Stephanie also mentioned that WWE’s recently signed deal with Foxtel means that the company will be returning to Australia with another stadium show.

WWE has yet to return to Australia for a stadium show since 2018’s Super Show-Down, headlined by Triple H vs. The Undertaker. The event also featured The Shield sticking together to beat the Dogs of War (Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre), as well as John Cena unleashing the sixth move of doom, the Lightning Fist.

Do you think WWE will succeed in taking over the world this time, Cagesiders?