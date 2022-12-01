Last month on Veterans Day, Michael Cole mentioned that this year’s WWE Tribute to the Troops show was coming up on the week before Christmas.

Now that the calendar has turned to December, WWE has announced the actual date the show will air, as well as some of the superstars you can expect to see on the broadcast:

As first reported by FoxNews.com, WWE today announced that the 20th anniversary of Tribute To The Troops will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2:30 PM ET on FOX. In what is considered WWE’s most patriotic and heartwarming show of the year, the company began Tribute To The Troops to honor our servicemen and women and their families and thank them for their continued sacrifice to our country. The 20th anniversary event will feature a stacked card including SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Imperium and other WWE Superstars in action. Last year’s event on FOX was the most-watched Tribute To The Troops since 2014, drawing more than 2 million viewers.

The tribute show was already taped last month on Veterans Day, so be sure to check out the spoilers right here if you want to know if it will be a good night for the babyfaces once again.

Do you plan to check out the 20th anniversary of WWE’s Tribute to the Troops on Dec. 17?