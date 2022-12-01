The Undertaker joins the Sami Zayn lovefest

The ongoing story between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline has been the most entertaining thing on WWE television for a while, with no end in sight.

The Undertaker is watching it all unfold just like you and me, and he shared his thoughts on it with Sports Illustrated:

“Sami’s character is so intriguing in that whole mix. It is very clear who The Bloodline is and what they stand for, and they go out and do their deal. But adding Sami, that gives so many more layers. Plus, you have that tension between Sami, The Usos and Roman. It works so well.” “Sami is a vital part of the whole thing, and he’s never been a bigger star. But this is also important for The Bloodline. It gives them something new. Roman has been champion for over two years. That means he has to go out and beat everyone he faces, right? That’s tough. But it’s a new dynamic with Sami in there.” “How can you not enjoy this? It’s great storytelling.”

Do you agree that Sami Zayn has never been a bigger star than he is right now, Cagesiders?