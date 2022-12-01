The rumors, reports, and speculation regarding William Regal’s future in pro wrestling have been heating up of late.

Regal himself indicated that he signed a three year deal with AEW when he debuted with the promotion earlier this year. However, WWE has become a far more attractive destination for pro wrestling talent ever since Vince McMahon disgracefully left the company in July; Triple H has made a strong push to bring back many of his favorites who were fired or let go by McMahon over the last couple years. Since then, several AEW talents are believed to have interest in returning to WWE.

It seems clear that Triple H wants Regal back on his side. Speculation about Regal’s return was running rampant this weekend at Survivor Series: WarGames after Triple H tweeted about him on the day of the show:

Tonight just wouldn't be the same without... pic.twitter.com/5wM71u0u7i — Triple H (@TripleH) November 26, 2022

Speculation about Regal’s future is running wild again after last night’s angle on Dynamite, where MJF abruptly turned on him during their very first segment together as allies. MJF kicked off his Reign of Terror as AEW world champion by sending Regal to the hospital, with AEW commentators fearing it may be a long time before we see Regal again.

Fightful Select followed up on this story with the following note:

“...talent is of the belief that William Regal’s AEW deal could be up in December of this year.”

Meanwhile, PW Insider is reporting that Regal could be back in WWE very soon:

“All signs are that William Regal, 54, will be World Wrestling Entertainment-bound shortly. Although we have heard nothing official from the company, there have been rumblings within WWE of late about Regal returning in a backstage role. That would mean Regal would be exiting AEW, where it certainly appeared that he was written out of storylines last night on Dynamite, having been attacked by AEW Champion MJF.”

What do you make of everything going on with William Regal right now, Cagesiders?