Teddy Hart hasn’t wrestled since 2020. He was released by MLW the year before, which ended his most high profile run in years amidst renewed allegations he’d been involved in the disappearance of his trainee & ex-girlfriend Samantha Fiddler four years earlier (Hart maintains he had nothing to do with Fiddler going missing in 2016, and has never been charged or listed as a person of interest by authorities).

The third generation wrestler was then arrested multiple times just before pandemic lockdowns went into effect, with at least one of those incidents also involving allegations of Hart abusing partners. Since then, the grandson of Stu & Helen Hart left both the wrestling scene and the headlines.

Now, he’s back in them, thanks to a new documentary series coming to NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service.

Peacock has provided a synopsis and credits, which reveal WWE and Blumhouse both helped produce Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats. Jason Blum’s company is also working with WWE on a dramatization of Vince McMahon’s 1994 steroid trial, The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon.

Canadian filmmaker Frederick Kroetsch spends 10 years trying to make a reality show about controversial independent wrestler and Persian cat breeder, Teddy Hart. After accumulating years of footage, Frederick is shocked when multiple women whom he has been filming alongside Teddy, describe disturbing accusations of sexual misconduct behind the scenes. As Teddy defends himself against growing allegations, his protege and ex-girlfriend Samantha Fiddler, goes missing. With Samantha’s family desperate for answers, Frederick reexamines the footage and seeks out the people closest to Samantha, leading to a dramatic current day confrontation with Teddy Hart. Executive Producers: Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse Television; Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser for WWE; Andy Robertson; Cynthia Childs; James Buddy Day for Pyramid Productions; Mathew Gonzalez for Plebian Pictures; Frederick Kroetsch Produced By: Pyramid Productions / Plebian Pictures, Blumhouse Television, WWE

All three 60 minute episodes of Dangeous Breed drop Tues., Nov. 22 on Peacock.