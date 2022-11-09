We had an election here in the United States yesterday (Nov. 8). It was a big one for reasons we’re not going to go into on this here wrestling blog, but suffice to say it’s been a focal point for much of the citizenry for months. Results, exit polls and analysis dominated television screens last night, and everything that wasn’t coverage of the vote was expected to get crushed in the ratings.

But there were plenty of things we heard would happen on the second Tuesday in November that didn’t. Add NXT delivering lackluster numbers to the list.

The midterms did dominate TV last night. Fox News & CNN led the way as 35 of the top 40 cable originals were election coverage. And sitting there in 40th was WWE’s developmental show.

That’s down 18 places from last week, but that’s not the story the numbers tell. According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT had an overall audience of 664,000 — only 6K (less than 1%) than the show that went opposite the World Series the Tuesday before. NXT’s rating among 18-49 year olds rose 15% to .15, right around where it’s been averaging for the past few months.

It’s an impressive performance. Chalk it up to a loyal audience? Let us know what you think, and here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the same demographic over the past year while you’re formulating your theories:

* Aired on SyFy

If you missed any of last night’s show, we’ve got you covered with our live blog, review & video highlights.