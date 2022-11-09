A list of things we think Road Dogg is better at than Bret Hart

On his latest Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, Road Dogg discussed the Montreal Screwjob, which happened 25 years ago today (Nov. 9).

The WWE Hall of Famer and executive was asked if he thought at the time that Bret Hart leaving for WCW meant the then-WWF was going to lose the late 1990s wrestling war (transcription via WrestlingNews.co):

“For me, personally, and that’s all you’re gonna get from me ever is because that’s all I got. It’s my only reference point. I never saw what the big deal was with Bret Hart as a performer. I never understood it. He was a great worker, and I thought about saying good, but he was a great worker. He worked better than me, tenfold. Worked circles around me. Don’t ever think that I’ve told anybody I was a good wrestler, because I haven’t, and if you’ve listened to my podcast, you know that’s true. I don’t think I was a good wrestler. I don’t think Bret was a great wrestler... I think I was a better sports entertainer than Bret was, and I think that’s where the money is.”

The New Age Outlaw repeatedly stressed that he’s not trying to upset anyone, including the Hitman. He’s just sharing his personal perspective.

“I don’t dislike Bret Hart. I just don’t think he’s that great of a wrestler and I’m sorry if that hurts anybody’s feelings, his especially, because I’m not trying to do that. I always thought Shawn was the better sports entertainer and I still believe that to this day. I mean, that’s controversial to some, but I don’t know why. It’s how I feel. You know what I mean? I don’t know why my feelings are so controversial. You know what I mean? The person who has the opposite side of the argument, you’re allowed to have that side.”

Which is fair! So while we don’t agree with the D-O-Double G’s take here — we’d hazard a guess that Bret did draw more money than Road Dogg over their careers, and are sure we found a lot of what Hart did as or more entertaining (the in-ring stuff, obviously, but even outside it... I honestly don’t know if anything Road Dogg ever did makes me laugh harder to this day than the “El Dandy is a jam up guy” interview) — in the spirit of finding common ground, here’s a list of things we think Road Dogg is better at than Bret Hart:

1. Introductions

2. Sucking up to Triple H and Shawn Michaels

That is all.