Going back to their days on the indies, JD McDonagh and Axiom have a history of putting on what McDonagh’s fellow Irishman Sheamus calls bangers. They were doing it again last night when JD went too far with a submission attack, leaving the referee & trainers with no choice to call off the match while color commentator Booker T exclaimed...

Just like they did a week ago with R-Truth, the medical team helped Axiom to the back while his heel opponent bragged about injuring him. Unlike that freak injury to Truth, there’s reason to believe Axiom’s could be a work. The extra viciousness from McDonagh refreshes him after a pair of high-profile losses to NXT champ Bron Breakker, and also could give Shawn Michaels & company a chance to get the former A-Kid out of his 2.0 era masked comic book-loving mathematician gimmick if they want.

Before too long, we should have an indication if the injury is legit (or covering for something else Axiom’s been working through). Then we can worry more about the kayfabe implications.

While we wait, check out this playlist of highlights from last night’s NXT:

For complete results and the live blog for the Nov. 8 episode of NXT click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.