Shawn Michaels will issue a statement on NXT Deadline next week

NXT confirmed a few weeks ago that its final Premium Live Event of the year will be called Deadline and take place on Sat., Dec. 10, 2022. No details were given at the time as to what we could expect from the show, although Shawn Michaels promised to reveal more in due time.

That due time, it seems, will be next week:

@ShawnMichaels will issue a statement concerning NXT Deadline NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/lT67p88BFl — WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2022

WWE is on a kick recently with dropping hidden clues for everything, so maybe there’s something to the 25 hours, or all the names listed, or the 1 in place of the L. I’ll let you figure all that out.

In the meantime, this announcement serves only to load up next week’s episode of NXT television even more.

Here’s what is planned: