The Zoey Stark/Nikkita Lyons tag team breakup is here

Well, it lasted longer than we thought it would, right?

Tag teams come and go in a hurry down in NXT, and the latest example is Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons’ brief partnership, over after just a few months. The two had multiple chances to win the tag team championship, and came very close to doing just that. In their latest attempt, however, everything went off the rails.

First, they weren’t enough to overcome Katana Chance and Kayden Carter:

Then, while seemingly showing good sportsmanship after, Stark lost it:

It had been building to this, with Lyons acting as the voice of reason in trying to keep Stark cool previously. The seeds, as they say, had been planted.

They were always a strange pairing, and it was always only a matter of time before they went their separate ways. Now they can do just that.

