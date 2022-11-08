Raw faced its usual fall competition from Monday Night Football on Nov. 7, and it was a busy news night ahead of the election, with lots of NBA action on local channels before the basketball league takes the night off so as to not compete with the vote.

But it wasn’t Halloween, and this was the Crown Jewel fallout show. It meant big increases over last week. The average of 1.593 million viewers per hour was 6% better than Oct. 31, while the .43 rating with 18-49 year olds was a 19% improvement.

Everything with better numbers on cable was related to the football game on ESPN & ESPN2. The Baltimore Ravens win over the New Orleans Saints was watched by 10.5 million and scored a 3.18 in the key demo.

If there’s cause for concern, it’s that Raw again took a steep drop in the 10pm ET block. It’s not a new problem, but any hope Triple H’s booking would solve it seems to have been misplaced. Here’s that breakdown for total viewers and 18-49:

Hour One: 1.72 million / .45

Hour Two: 1.65 million / .46

Hour Three: 1.41 million / .37

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily