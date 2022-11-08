R-Truth confirms he suffered a torn quad as he heads to surgery

After R-Truth’s match with Grayson Waller on WWE NXT last Tuesday (Nov. 1) was stopped due an injury he suffered while attempting a dive, there was an outpouring of support for the beloved veteran. There was also a report the 50 year old had torn his quadriceps tendon and would be out of action for a considerable amount of time.

Unfortunately Truth confirmed the latter in a Twitter video he filmed while his wife drove him to surgery. He also expressed gratitude for the former.

Thank you to Each and every one of you!!! I might turn this into a documentary #whatitis pic.twitter.com/pichgdDqbA — WWE R-TRUTH (@RonKillings) November 8, 2022

“Hey hey hey, what’s up? Hey y’all, first off I want to thank each and every one of y’all for y’all concerns, y’all get wells, y’all prayers, y’all support. Yes, unfortunately, Suntanned Superman, yep, I got hurt. Got hit with that kryptonite. I did tear my quad tendon, and I’m at surgery now as we speak [camera pans to woman waving from driver’s seat] That’s my wife right there, I’ll be going in, so — yeah. It is what it is, right? Y’all know I’ll be back. I want to thank you. Without you, ain’t no me. So let me go ahead and handle this business, and I’ll be back before y’all know it. Alright? Peace.”

Get well soon, sir. Wrestling ain’t the same without you.