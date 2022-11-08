WWE featured eight total matches on the main card of Crown Jewel 2022, which took place on Nov. 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The main card of this pay-per-view (PPV) lasted 3 hours, 40 minutes, and 36 seconds (3h 40m 36s). Here is a sorted list of the bell-to-bell times for the eight matches that took place during this event:

24m 49s: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul

20m 27s: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

14m 00s: The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day

13m 01s: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross

12m 51s: Asuka & Alexa Bliss vs. Damage CTRL

10m 48s: The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes

7m 20s: Braun Strowman vs. Omos

6m 01s: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

These times add up to 1h 49m 17s, which is roughly 49.5% of the show. For comparison’s sake, the overall match time percentage for all 135 WWE PPVs since the start of 2013 is 53.6%.

Did Brock Lesnar want to get on his private jet and leave Saudi Arabia as quickly as possible? His match against Bobby Lashley opened the card and was the shortest match of the night. Even Omos worked a longer match than The Beast.

The final two matches of the night (Reigns vs. Paul, Belair vs. Bayley) were the longest fights on the card. It’s worth noting there was a 28m 55s gap between the closing bell of Bianca’s match and the opening bell of Roman’s match. That gap included Bray Wyatt’s full segment, as well as the entrances and pre-match hype for the main event.

Are you surprised by any of these results, Cagesiders? Which of these matches received less (or more) time than you hoped for?