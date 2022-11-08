WWE NXT preview (Nov. 8, 2022): Take the shot

NXT airs tonight (Nov. 8) live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

We try not to dwell on the same topics and takes here in the Cageside NXT previews department. But after the ending of last week’s episode seemed to signal that Carmelo Hayes will be continuing his feud with Wes Lee — and therefore staying in the North American title scene — while Von Wagner, Apollo Crews, and we guess JD McDonagh chase NXT champ Bron Breakker, we have to repeat ourselves on something.

GIVE US MELO VS. BREAKKER!

Admittedly, the fact we’re clamoring for it could be a sign of good booking. If Shawn Michaels & team have decided that’s their Stand & Deliver main event for WrestleMania week in Los Angeles, they should continue to remind us these guys play on the same court like they did by having Hayes cost Bron & Wes their chance to take the NXT Tag Team belts from Pretty Deadly. Start sprinkling in teases for a confrontation after Dec. 10’s Deadline PLE, then the proper build can begin in the new year.

Breakker hasn’t tackled a hoss the likes of Wagner, and his reign has been all about overcoming different types of challenges. Their match next week (which will get a push from Bron and Von’s appearance on “The Grayson Waller Effect” tonight) lets him slay a giant. McDonagh may just be a way for Crews to finally earn a title shot. The Irish Ace is a hell of hand, so we won’t complain about watching him wrestle (like he’ll do when he faces Axiom on this week’s show). Apollo will give WWE officials another chance to evaluate Breakker against a veteran with main roster experience to see how he’s developed since the feud with Dolph Ziggler earlier this year.

But logic be damned... that’s a long time to wait and wrestling fans aren’t known for their patience. Plus, do either Melo or Bron need to be in NXT for another six months?

If that’s what they’ve decided, though... it’ll be worth the wait. We would ask that, if our read on the end of last week’s show is correct, The A Champion remind us why he’s obsessed with Lee when he’s proven he’s bigger than the midcard belt. It would be nice if we got more than this video of him saying he does what he wants, when he wants.

Maybe we’ll get it when he & his guy Trick Williams return to the barbershop on tonight’s episode.

The rest of the title scene

It didn’t work out the way she envisioned it at Halloween Havoc, but Alba Fyre’s plan to eliminate Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne before coming for Mandy Rose and the NXT Women’s championship is a sound one. She took out one of the Toxic Attraction duo last Tuesday at Rose’s celebration, and she’ll be going after Jayne tonight. Then next week, it’s one-on-one with Mandy.

We don’t need to wait for another dose of NXT Women’s Tag Team champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance defending against Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons. But if Stark can’t keep her anger in check, the outcome probably won’t be that different this time... except in that this one could be leading toward a Zoey/Nikkita feud.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

• Ava Raine plans to show us how Schism is different with her in it when Joe Gacy disappears Cameron Grimes tonight.

finally the schism is being given the respect we deserve by starting off the show… this will be the last time you see @CGrimesWWE. — A V A (@AvaRaineWWE) November 7, 2022

• Brutus Creed gets five minutes to make Damon Kemp pay for what he’s done to Diamond Mine. He & Julius should be on the lookout for Indus Scher while he gets his pound of flesh, however. Veer & Shanky jumped The Creeds two weeks ago, and cut ties with Valentina Feroz last Tuesday — freeing up their calendar to do damage in the tag scene.

• Speaking of Feroz, Cora Jade redirected her anger at losing to Roxanne Perez at Halloween Havoc onto the Brazilian Superstar a week ago. That brought out Wendy Choo for the save, and to set up Jade’s next program.

• Duke Hudson is flying the Chase U flag now, but will that help Andre Chase when he has to go one-on-one with that rutheless son of a villain, Charlie Dempsey? Or Thea Hail get her win back from Kiana James?

• Indi Hartwell has a nice little win streak going. To what end?

• She’s back and she’s on her own... unless this scene with Tony D’Angelo is hinting at an alliance with her former foe The Don.

• T-BAR and SCRYPTS are still coming.

What will you be looking for on NXT tonight?