WWE NXT results, live blog (Nov. 8, 2022): Tag title rematch

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8PM Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Check out our Tuesday morning preview post to get caught up on what’s been happening, and what we expect this week.

Advertised for tonight from the WWE Performance Center: Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons get another shot at Kayden Carter & Katana Chance’s NXT Women’s Tag Team championship, while Bron Breakker gets ready to defend his NXT title next week against Von Wagner on ‘The Grayson Waller Effect’ and Mandy Rose braces for another clash with Alba Fyre on Nov. 15. Plus, Joe Gacy tries to end Cameron Grimes with the help of Schism & new member Ava Raine, Brutus Creed gets five minutes with Damon Kemp, Charlie Dempsey takes on Andre Chase, JD McDonagh gets a piece of Axiom, more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR NOV. 8