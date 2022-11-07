Austin Theory cashes in Money in the Bank contract ... for a U.S. title match ... and loses

Austin Theory seems to far and away be the biggest loser of those affected on screen by Vince McMahon leaving WWE. He was a favorite of the former Chairman of the Board, and obviously in line for big things. That may still be the case, but it hasn’t seemed that way.

And it damn sure didn’t seem that way on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw either.

Indeed, Theory, attempting to take advantage of Bobby Lashley taking out Seth Rollins, cashed in his Money in the Bank contract for a shot at the United States championship. If that wasn’t lame enough, he was unable to secure the victory in short order after hitting his finish like we typically see in these situations.

And then he couldn’t finish it with another. And then another.

Rollins even came back, but it was thwarted and Theory was just about to win when Lashley showed up to take the referee out. He put the boots to Theory, and Rollins finished him off shortly after.

So the cash-in, lame as it was to go after a secondary title, still failed.

Amazing stuff.

