Women’s War Games match announced

During this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka made clear they know their issues with Damage CTRL aren’t over with. Not yet. After all these battles, there’s only one way to end it.

War Games.

Sure enough, Belair threw out the challenge and it was accepted shortly after. Bayley and her crew recruited Nikki Cross and now the match looks like this:

As you can see, there are open slots available on both teams, with the heels needing one more on their side and the babyfaces needing two more on their side. I can think of two babyface wrestlers who could return to a thunderous ovation for a special match like this...

Just a thought.

It adds a layer of interest either way, with multiple spots still up for grabs. We’ll see who fills them in the weeks ahead.

As of right now, this is the only match official for the show.