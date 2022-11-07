Mia Yim returns to WWE on Raw

For weeks now, The O.C. has been trying to figure out how to deal with “the Rhea Ripley problem.” AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows could get the better of The Judgment Day, maybe, if they could only fight them fair and square. They just needed someone to deal with Ripley when she tried to interfere.

They have that someone.

The returning Mia Yim.

As Styles explained it, they went looking and couldn’t find anyone at Crown Jewel. Thankfully, though, someone found them and offered up a helping hand. That someone was revealed to be Yim, who put the boots to Ripley and gave The O.C. the upper hand, at least for this week.

Yim was released by WWE in late 2021 and has since done some work in Impact Wrestling. She is one of the many names Triple H has decided to bring back to the company following the ousting of Vince McMahon.

