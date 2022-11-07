After a one week exile to cable, SmackDown was back on its broadcast network home on Fri., Nov. 4.

The episode was pre-taped the week prior so the roster could travel to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, however. And while it did feature an Intercontinental title match involving a future Hall of Famer, some portion of the audience probably either read spoilers or figured out nothing major was going to happen until that would impact the following day’s premium live event and may have decided to do something else with their Friday night.

Or at least that’s one possible explanation for why the numbers were down from where recent live episodes on FOX have been. According to Showbuzz Daily, the Crown Jewel go home was watched by 2.138 million people, with a .48 rating share among 18-49 year olds.

Comparisons to the week before again don’t mean much due to Oct. 28 being on FS1. But looking at other episodes that aired on its usual network, these are the blue show’s worst numbers since August when it was still going against NFL pre-season games. Overall, SmackDown finished third on television. Univision’s (amazingly named) Los ricos también lloran (“The rich also cry”) won the night with a .54 in the key demo. The first game of ESPN’s usual Friday night NBA doubleheader, Boston vs. Chicago, scored a .50 to finish second.

Here’s a rundown of the past six months or so of the blue show’s numbers:

* Aired on FS1

