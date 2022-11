This logo for Raw’s 30th Anniversary show is NSFW

WWE announced a slew of dates for the winter months today (Nov. 7), among them the date & location of a Raw 30th anniversary show we’ve been hearing about for a few weeks now.

That show will take place on Jan. 23 in Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center. A quick trip to the venue’s website gives us a logo for the show, and, well, check it out...

... but definitely don’t Google “Raw is XXX” if you’re at work, or just aren’t interested in seeing a bunch of porn right now for any other reason.

I guess the current graphic design department wasn’t around for the whole “Submission Sorority” debacle? Or maybe we all just needed a reminder that D-X is running things at WWE these days?

While we wait to see if that logo survives the internet news cycle, here’s a look at all the shows WWE announced today: