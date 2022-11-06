Bron Breakker’s next NXT title challenger is set

We already knew Mandy Rose would be defending the NXT women’s championship on the upcoming Nov. 15 episode of NXT television. But now, thanks to none other than Grayson Waller, we know Bron Breakker will also defend his title on that same show:

Dropping another Waller bomb. I got the info on two @WWENXT championship matches, as well as the next two guests on the Grayson Waller Effect #WWENXT #GWE pic.twitter.com/nNxjoi35Z7 — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) November 6, 2022

“Once again, Grayson Waller’s got the scoop for all of you. Careful what you say in the locker room, lads, I’m always listening. In two weeks on NXT it’s going to be a huge show because not only is Mandy Rose — put some respect on her name — defending the NXT women’s championship against Alba Fyre but I’ve come to learn that Bron Breakker, the little dog himself, will be defending the NXT championship against big Von Wagner.”

In addition to announcing the Breakker vs. Von Wagner title match, he revealed the two will appear on the latest edition of The Grayson Waller Effect on NXT TV this coming Tuesday night on USA Network.

Here’s everything else announced for the show:

• Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) vs. Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark for the NXT Women’s Tag Team championship

• Cameron Grimes vs. Joe Gacy in their “Last Match”

• Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp in a Five Minute Challenge

• Andre Chase vs. Charlie Dempsey

• Hank Walker vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo