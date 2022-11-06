It sounds like a Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley rubber match is coming

It took years for Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley to finally get in a ring together to wrestle a match against each other. Now, they’ve had two — one with shenanigans at Royal Rumble earlier this year, which resulted in Lashley winning the WWE championship, and one at Crown Jewel just yesterday (Nov. 5, 2022) in Saudi Arabia.

That match didn’t feature any shenanigans but it did give us a bit of a bizarre finish. Lashley was way out ahead, and had The Hurt Lock slapped on. Lesnar pushed off the ropes to land on top of him and the referee, despite Lashley’s shoulders not really being fully down on the mat, counted to three.

Lesnar wins.

Lashley left him in a heap by slapping it on again after the conclusion of the match. He bragged about as much on social media:

Number of people that made Brock Lesnar lay lifeless:



✅ Bobby F’N Lashley #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/ksH0r7wYva — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) November 6, 2022

This seemed to be done in such a way that a rubber match is inevitable. Dave Meltzer talked about as much on Wrestling Observer Radio and he sounds sure it’s going to happen, just not sure when. In fact, he revealed it was originally going to take place at the Day 1 pay-per-view that was cancelled not long ago.

“I don’t know if they’re going to save it for WrestleMania, or I don’t know when. Originally it was going to be Day 1, but obviously that’s out. I don’t know if they’ll do it at Survivor Series. I don’t know. I’m not sure where they’ll do it. They may do it in Montreal or save it for Mania.”

Montreal is where Elimination Chamber will take place in February. There are multiple big events scheduled between now and WrestleMania, so pending plans this could happen in a few weeks or a couple months.

But it does at least appear as though it is indeed going to happen.