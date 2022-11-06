I regret to inform you Braun Strowman is at it again (UPDATED)

Update: He has since apologized to folks in the locker room for his comments, but claimed to fans he was joking:

Yo yo all my brothers and sisters in the locker room no matter where you came from. I have mad respect. We have all worked very hard to be where we are. And all are here for a reason. Take a joke iwc. Y’all come at me none stop and the second I fire back y’all melt. — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) November 6, 2022

Original story below.

Braun Strowman and Omos had a pretty good big man match at Crown Jewel just yesterday (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It was, at the very least, much better than anticipated and received praise for as much.

Naturally, Strowman took that inch and ran a mile:

Holy hell @TheGiantOmos can you believe we got 47 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ and reminded the people that no one cares about all these floppy floppers. Giants and Monster > flippy flipper bag your grocery’s at @kroger #AirportTest #SizeIsThePrize #SwoleIsTheGoal — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) November 6, 2022

Folks responded, and Strowman, who seems to love these opportunities to alienate as many people as possible, came right back at them. Such as:

Haha. Really. Cause they’d be in the main card in Saudi but instead they are at a pic.twitter.com/ULenq8BhJF — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) November 6, 2022

Or this:

You get it thank you. This weird subculture of of you gotta do flips and kill your selfs. Eve though we want you to do it for free without any money to support what you you have to go through . The broke ass loud mouth iwc can ( in the words of DX suck it side ways) — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) November 6, 2022

Don’t worry, we’re just misunderstanding, though!

Nah definitely didn’t Shit in the indies. I Shit on lazy people that want other people to platt here bills instead of going out and hustling how they can to survive. That what I did and. Welll I’m aight!!! — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) November 6, 2022

He ended with this:

Aight I’m going to sleep on the is flight. Just let me remind you I am the greatest big man there ever has been there ever is and there ever will be!!!!!!!! If you at me you prove the point. Good night to all my loyal fans and the rest welll GFYS monster out — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) November 6, 2022

The red lip kisses was a real nice touch.

Thankfully, fans weren’t the only ones who noticed this nonsense and spoke up about it. Mustafa Ali, who often uses his Twitter to “call out hoe behavior,” took a shot of his own:

can you teach me how to get fired? https://t.co/NiYsXUkqpA — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 6, 2022

That’s pretty damn good right there.

The reality is the debate over size being the prize vs. wrestlers doing flippy shit is goofy and always will be — pro wrestling is about drawing money and you do that by eliciting emotion. How you elicit that emotion hardly matters. Strowman, who is supposed to be working babyface right now, is only going to alienate both fans and his contemporaries with nonsense like this.

Not that he seems to care.

As long as the check clears, right big fella?