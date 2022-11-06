 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

I regret to inform you Braun Strowman is at it again (UPDATED)

By Geno Mrosko
Update: He has since apologized to folks in the locker room for his comments, but claimed to fans he was joking:

Original story below.

Braun Strowman and Omos had a pretty good big man match at Crown Jewel just yesterday (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It was, at the very least, much better than anticipated and received praise for as much.

Naturally, Strowman took that inch and ran a mile:

Folks responded, and Strowman, who seems to love these opportunities to alienate as many people as possible, came right back at them. Such as:

Or this:

Don’t worry, we’re just misunderstanding, though!

He ended with this:

The red lip kisses was a real nice touch.

Thankfully, fans weren’t the only ones who noticed this nonsense and spoke up about it. Mustafa Ali, who often uses his Twitter to “call out hoe behavior,” took a shot of his own:

That’s pretty damn good right there.

The reality is the debate over size being the prize vs. wrestlers doing flippy shit is goofy and always will be — pro wrestling is about drawing money and you do that by eliciting emotion. How you elicit that emotion hardly matters. Strowman, who is supposed to be working babyface right now, is only going to alienate both fans and his contemporaries with nonsense like this.

Not that he seems to care.

As long as the check clears, right big fella?

