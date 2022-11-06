Jake Paul is interested in a future with WWE

Logan Paul tore the house down in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in the main event of Crown Jewel, giving Roman Reigns a better match than anyone could have reasonably expected. During said match, he got an assist from his brother, Jake, a budding boxer who is every bit the entertainer Logan is.

When asked by media after the show if he plans to pursue anything with WWE in the future, Jake had this to say (via SecondsOut):

“For sure. For sure, why not? You know, there was so much fun and I know we could take it a long way. I loved it. I loved everything about it. Everyone here, everyone in the WWE was super nice, super helpful. So it just seems like an amazing company to be a part of.”

He would go on to call out Reigns once more:

“I don’t know, I just wish I was out there sooner to help Logan. I mean, Roman Reigns is dope, he’s cool, he’s a great fighter but at the end of the day if we do this for a little bit longer the Paul brothers will be the WWE champions.”

Who knows what the future actually holds for these guys in WWE but if it’s anything like what we witnessed at Crown Jewel, the future is bright.