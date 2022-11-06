Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Crown Jewel 2022, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Bobby Lashley

Bob Lashley beat the shit out of Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel, only losing the match due to a fluky finish. Very few men besides Goldberg have ever manhandled Brock the way that Bob did in Saudi Arabia. Not content with the loss, Lashley kicked Lesnar’s ass some more after the match too. This feud is not over, and even though Lashley lost, he came off as one of the most dangerous wrestlers on the WWE roster.

Stock Up #2: Shayna Baszler

Baszler is rediscovering her killer instinct now that she is aligned with Ronda Rousey. Shayna defeated Natalya on SmackDown and busted Nattie’s nose up after the match. The commentary team heavily emphasized that it looks like something has changed and we’re finally seeing the dominant version of Shayna from her NXT days.

You know what’s changed? The out-of-touch old man who booked her to run away scared from a stupid doll is finally gone from WWE.

Stock Up #1: Logan Paul

Logan Paul once again demonstrated that he’s a special performer during his main event match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. This was Logan’s best match yet in WWE, and he even added in some of that Cody Rhodes mystique by apparently working a good portion of the match through an injury. Paul has established that whenever he is ready to return to the ring, WWE should keep placing him in the ring with main event level talent.

Now let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: R-Truth

With the 24/7 title scene losing whatever tiny relevance it used to have on Raw, R-Truth was recently finding some TV time on Monday nights by coming out to the ring whenever a heel said the word “truth.” But that new gimmick is already on hold after he suffered a bad injury during a match against Grayson Waller on NXT.

Stock Down #2: Bayley

It might be time for Bayley to go to the back of the line now that she has lost two consecutive gimmick matches on PPV against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. It’s going to be hard for Bayley to assert her control over women’s wrestling in WWE when she can’t get the job done in the most important matches on the big stage.

Stock Down #1: Karrion Kross & Scarlett

Triple H would always book Karrion Kross to win in NXT despite often not being as over as his opponents. When Triple H re-introduced Kross to the main roster a few months ago, it looked like he was once again being pushed right to the top; that message was clear when Scarlett placed the hourglass in front of Roman Reigns back in August to indicate the clock was ticking on his championship reign.

Here we are a few months later and Kross is struggling to get over in WWE despite beating Drew McIntyre last month at Extreme Rules. The big difference this time is that Triple H adjusted to Karrion’s underwhelming fan response by booking him to lose against McIntyre at Crown Jewel.

For the first time in a long time, it’s worth wondering if Triple H’s confidence in Kross is shaken. At the very least, Karrion is not a guy who should be working a main event program with Roman Reigns any time soon.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?