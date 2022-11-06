Bobby Lashley promises to get The Hurt Business back together someday

Bobby Lashley was interviewed by Radio Rahim while in Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel and after saying he wants to add a tag team title to his resume before he retires, he went into talking about reuniting with The Hurt Business:

“The Hurt Business was something that everybody loved and I think that everybody will still love. So never say never. And not even never say never, I will make sure that somehow, some way, we get back together because it seems like right now everybody is getting back into some sort of group in the WWE, there are so many different factions that are coming together in WWE, and the most important faction and one of the biggest factions over the last few years, the one that took us all the way through the pandemic, was The Hurt Business. During the pandemic, everybody else was staying at home, there were so many people staying at home, there were so many people didn’t want to go to work, there were so many people that just kind of took a back step. Well, The Hurt Business stepped up. Myself, Shelton (Benjamin), Cedric (Alexander), and MVP, we stepped up. We were every part of the show for a long time. So I think that that should get a rebirth.”

Benjamin and Alexander have both languished in obscurity since The Hurt Business was disbanded, which is a real shame because they’re both incredibly talented wrestlers. The group was popular, and well respected by fans and those within the industry alike.

Why not bring them back for another run?

Here’s to hoping Lashley gets his way.