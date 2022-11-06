Logan Paul injured during Roman Reigns match at Crown Jewel

This is sure to only add to Logan Paul’s growing legend in professional wrestling.

The YouTuber turned influencer, who came into Crown Jewel having wrestled just two matches for WWE, absolutely tore the house down with Roman Reigns in the main event of the big show on Nov. 5, 2022, at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. That included a bonkers splash through the announcer’s table that he captured himself with a cell phone (see it here).

As it turns out, he did much of this while dealing with multiple injuries to his knee:

torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACL



happened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated pic.twitter.com/3v5tpBABCk — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) November 6, 2022

If he messed his knee up halfway through, there weren’t really many visible signs of as much throughout the rest of the match. That’s not to doubt his account of the situation but rather to say how impressive it was that he was able to gut through it without making it noticeable for someone who wasn’t looking for it.

What a trooper.