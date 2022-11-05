Drew McIntyre is done with Karrion Kross

When Karrion Kross made his return to WWE back in August, he did so at the expense of Drew McIntyre. It wasn’t entirely clear at first if he was going straight after Roman Reigns or not but it quickly became clear he wasn’t setting his sights that high right away.

Instead he entered into a months long program with McIntyre, one that included winning a Strap match against him at Extreme Rules but losing in the Steel Cage rematch at Crown Jewel earlier today (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) in Saudi Arabia.

McIntyre talked about it after in a post-match interview:

“Thankfully tonight it wasn’t the same result as last time when they caught me by surprise with… I assume it was pepper spray. I went into this match with a mentality of ‘if I lose this, everything is going to go so off track for Drew McIntyre.’ I’ve worked so hard, I have such a clear vision of my future. Getting in with somebody who has a huge chip on their shoulder in Kross, who is willing to do whatever it takes with his little witch … and I didn’t care if I could see or not, I was stopping him getting out of the cage. I was getting out of there one way or another. She tried to pull a fast one and lock the door. I climbed out, it got to a photo finish. I could literally see him almost hit the floor and I dropped higher than I would have liked to have dropped for a guy who has been wrestling for 21 years whose knees aren’t as good as they once were. But there was no way I was losing that match.”

Having said all that, does this win close the door on the feud with Kross?

“As far as I’m concerned. ... Kross and McIntyre is done with and I’ve got my sights set on bigger prizes.”

What are those bigger prizes? It seems unlikely he would be next in line for another crack at Reigns and the WWE Universal championship, but you never know.

Stay tuned.