Here’s Logan Paul’s video putting Roman Reigns through the announcer’s table from Crown Jewel

During Logan Paul’s match against Roman Reigns in the main event of Crown Jewel today (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, he set Roman Reigns up on the announcer’s table and then went up to the top rope. He had a phone with him, of course, so he could film himself splashing right through Reigns, much to the delight of the crowd.

Now you, too, can watch what he captured:

“Saudi, this is what you wanted! You’re going viral, Roman!”

The sound of the collision when he lands on top of Reigns and the table breaks underneath both of them is really something, at least heard from that microphone in this video. The entire match was really something, let’s be real, and this was just a cool part of it that we should all be thankful to get to see in this way.

What a ride these two managed to take us on, huh?

Who would have thought?

Get complete Crown Jewel results and coverage of the entire show right here.