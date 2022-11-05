WWE Crown Jewel took place today (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and featured a fun night of wrestling that had something for everyone.
Here are all the highlights from fallout videos from the show:
- It’s time for WWE Crown Jewel
- A hobbled Brock Lesnar takes Bobby Lashley to Suplex City
- Asuka & Alexa Bliss send Damage CTRL flying from the ring
- Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross wage war in the Steel Cage
- Omos slams Braun Strowman with ease
- The O.C. and The Judgment Day all go crashing to the mat
- Ridge Holland pays homage to Sheamus
- Uncle Howdy speaks to Bray Wyatt’s inner demons
- Bianca Belair takes Bayley for a golf cart ride
- Logan Paul hits Roman Reigns with “one lucky punch”
- Braun Strowman is The Monster of All Monsters
- Drew McIntyre closes the book on Karrion Kross
- Bobby Lashley failed at Crown Jewel
Get complete Crown Jewel results and coverage of every match on the card right here. For a detailed recap with reactions to all the night’s events click here.
