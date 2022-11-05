 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Uncle Howdy & Wyatt, Bayley’s golf cart ride, and more WWE Crown Jewel 2022 highlights and fallout videos

By Geno Mrosko
WWE Crown Jewel took place today (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and featured a fun night of wrestling that had something for everyone.

Here are all the highlights from fallout videos from the show:

  • It’s time for WWE Crown Jewel
  • A hobbled Brock Lesnar takes Bobby Lashley to Suplex City
  • Asuka & Alexa Bliss send Damage CTRL flying from the ring
  • Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross wage war in the Steel Cage
  • Omos slams Braun Strowman with ease
  • The O.C. and The Judgment Day all go crashing to the mat
  • Ridge Holland pays homage to Sheamus
  • Uncle Howdy speaks to Bray Wyatt’s inner demons
  • Bianca Belair takes Bayley for a golf cart ride
  • Logan Paul hits Roman Reigns with “one lucky punch”
  • Braun Strowman is The Monster of All Monsters
  • Drew McIntyre closes the book on Karrion Kross
  • Bobby Lashley failed at Crown Jewel

Get complete Crown Jewel results and coverage of every match on the card right here. For a detailed recap with reactions to all the night’s events click here.

