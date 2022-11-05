WWE Crown Jewel took place today (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and featured a fun night of wrestling that had something for everyone.

Here are all the highlights from fallout videos from the show:

It’s time for WWE Crown Jewel

A hobbled Brock Lesnar takes Bobby Lashley to Suplex City

Asuka & Alexa Bliss send Damage CTRL flying from the ring

Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross wage war in the Steel Cage

Omos slams Braun Strowman with ease

The O.C. and The Judgment Day all go crashing to the mat

Ridge Holland pays homage to Sheamus

Uncle Howdy speaks to Bray Wyatt’s inner demons

Bianca Belair takes Bayley for a golf cart ride

Logan Paul hits Roman Reigns with “one lucky punch”

Braun Strowman is The Monster of All Monsters

Drew McIntyre closes the book on Karrion Kross

Bobby Lashley failed at Crown Jewel

Get complete Crown Jewel results and coverage of every match on the card right here. For a detailed recap with reactions to all the night’s events click here.