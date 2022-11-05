What was "Match of the Night" at Crown Jewel?

Today’s (Nov. 5) Crown Jewel 2022 event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is officially in the books, and what a show it was.

Some of the highlights included but were not limited to Roman Reigns retaining the WWE Universal championship in the main event after an absolute banger of a match with the inexperienced but still uber-talented Logan Paul, Bianca Belair putting Bayley down for the count to keep her Raw women’s championship, Damage CTRL winning the women’s tag team titles back from Alexa Bliss & Asuka, Braun Strowman taking down the big man Omos, and so much more.

But were any of those fights the best match of the night?

