Not all Sasha Banks updates are the same, and this combo feels like it could be particularly important as fans wonder what the WWE Women’s Grand Slam champion’s next move or moves will be.

On her Instagram (which like all of her social media is now under her real name, Mercedes Varnado), The Boss uploaded a video to her Story which teases something she’s been waiting six months for. Banks & Naomi walked out of Raw back in May, which by our calculations is... yep, six months ago.

“As time passes, there has been so much growth, and there’s been so much beautiful opportunity, and a journey that I’ve been loving. But as the time also goes on, the day is coming that I have been waiting for — for the past 6 months, and I can’t wait. But I’m really gonna make the most of this November to make all my dreams happen in preparation for this date that I’ve been waiting for. I’m very excited, and I hope you guys come along for this journey. And I know a lot of you have been with me for so long, and I just want to let you know there’s going to be something so fucking crazy coming.”

Around the time that was posted amidst a lot of pics from Varnado’s trip to Mexico City that may or may not have had anything to do with WWE, Vulture Fest sent an email to ticketholders announcing that Mercedes and Trinity Fatu (Naomi’s real name) will no longer be appearing at the pop culture convention in Los Angeles next Saturday:

“This notification is a Vulture Festival event update. Due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, Mercedes Varnado and Trinity Fatu are no longer able to participate in their event on Saturday, November 12th at 8pm.”

Hmmmm. Give us your guesses about what this all does or doesn’t mean about Varnado & Fatu’s next moves in the comments below.