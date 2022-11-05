During this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The New Day made clear they were going to protect their tag team title record by any means necessary. Shortly after, it was officially announced that they would challenge for the titles on next week’s show, against whomever emerged victorious in the Usos vs. Brawling Brutes match at Crown Jewel today (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The way it was played, it seemed to telegraph Jimmy & Jey retaining before once again firing up for another showdown with Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston.

Sure enough!

There were a couple false finishes that had everyone in the Cageside offices buying into the idea that WWE was actually going to change the titles over, which is pretty incredible considering everything else I’ve said here. In the end, though, it was never really in doubt, even with Michael Cole pushing the idea that Jey believes he may have suffered a wrist injury.

The Usos vs. The New Day next week!

Get complete Crown Jewel results and coverage of every match on the card right here.