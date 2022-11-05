In something of a surprise, a returning Alexa Bliss & Asuka got themselves a tag team championship match in the main event of Monday Night Raw earlier this week. And wouldn’t you know it, they went and took the titles off Dakota Kai & IYO SKY.

An immediate rematch was booked for Crown Jewel today (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Before they ever got to the ring to have that match, the champs were interviewed and a monitor behind Bliss flashed images related to Bray Wyatt. She had to shrug it off, and finished the interview, but clearly seemed at least somewhat affected by it. Commentary even made mention of it, calling back to their history and wondering if it would have any effect on the match.

It did not.

Instead, it was Nikki Cross who costed the champs.

Bliss looked as good as she has in some time, and the four put together a really fun match from start to finish. In the end, just as it seemed the champions would retain, Cross showed up to interfere. Damage CTRL took it from there, winning the match to become champions once more.

How about that?

