Becky Lynch killed it as Cyndi Lauper on Young Rock

When word hit earlier this week that Becky Lynch would be playing Cyndi Lauper in a Rock ‘n’ Wrestling era flashback on Young Rock, there were equal amounts of excitement for The Man, and questions about how a 5’ 6” Irishwoman would play a Brooklynite who’s several inches shorter.

Everyone will have to draw their own conclusions. But after her appearance on the season three premiere of Dwayne Johnson’s sitcom last night (Nov. 4) on NBC, I have no further questions. I’m just excited for The Man, because she killed it.

Don’t trust the obviously biased NBC social media person? Or me and other long-time Becky superfans?

How about this guy...

I first met the icon, Cyndi Lauper at a WrestleMania party when I was 12yrs old. She was so kind and made me feel like a million bucks.

Huge thank you and props to my good friend @BeckyLynchWWE for taking me back to this unforgettable moment on tonight’s show. #YoungRock https://t.co/Ktc4o8jRhI — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 5, 2022

Okay, The Rock is obviously going to rep all things Young Rock. Maybe this guy will sway you?

Great point @StephanieHypes - @BeckyLynchWWE auditioned knowing the degree of difficulty going from thick Dublin accent to thick New York accent while playing a real life icon and also dealing with a separated freaking shoulder would be tremendous. Still nailed it. #YoungRock https://t.co/rcwXFgPMgV — Brian Gewirtz (@bfg728) November 5, 2022

Right, a former WWE writer and one of Rocky’s partners in Seven Bucks Productions doesn’t count either. But come on! If you watch those clips time after time and still don’t think Lynch did well, I question whether your true colors are shining through.

Oh, and put Cyndi Lauper in the Hall of Fame.