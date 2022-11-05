It’s one thing to predict the winners and losers at Crown Jewel 2022, but how about taking a guess at the match order for the event?

Crown Jewel takes place today (Sat., Nov. 5) from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It begins streaming live at 12:00 pm ET on Peacock in the U.S. and on the WWE Network everywhere else.

WWE has announced nine different segments for the main card of this event. Here is my subjective view of how important each of these nine segments rank, ordered from most important to least important.

Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Bianca Belair vs. Bayley The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross The Usos vs. Brawling Brutes Asuka & Alexa Bliss vs. IYO SKY & Dakota Kai Braun Strowman vs. Omos Bray Wyatt brings mystical energy to Saudi Arabia

Bray Wyatt and the main event

The main event of this card is clearly Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul. However, I can’t help but have my eyes drawn to WWE’s description of what Bray Wyatt will be doing today during his non-wrestling appearance:

“Bray Wyatt brings mystical energy to WWE Crown Jewel...what new mysteries will Wyatt bring with him when he appears live?”

I think this makes Bray Wyatt the most interesting person in Saudi Arabia. This man is bringing mystical energy and new mysteries to Crown Jewel. What exactly does that mean? What does this have to do with pro wrestling? Who the hell knows!

I’d like to give the main event spot to Bray, just like he has received on a couple recent episodes of SmackDown, simply because I think his mystical energy could be more fascinating than whatever kind of energy it is that Logan and Jake Paul will bring to the main event.

Instead, I think Wyatt’s brief and mysterious appearance fits in as a good cool down spot in Segment 8, just before the main event, after a long match in Segment 7. So I’m attaching Wyatt and the main event together on this card in the final two segments.

Opening match

The opening match of the night is usually one of the mid-level attractions with good work rate that doesn’t require a dedicated video package ahead of time to hype it up.

I think it’s always a great idea to open a PPV card with a wild or fast-paced tag team match, so The Usos vs. Brawling Brutes is getting the nod. However, Judgment Day’s match would also be fine here. I suppose McIntyre’s cage match could also go here if WWE wants to begin the show with the cage already lowered and in place.

That gives me the following card:

Segment 1: The Usos vs. Brawling Brutes

Segment 2:

Segment 3:

Segment 4:

Segment 5:

Segment 6:

Segment 7:

Segment 8: Bray Wyatt brings mystical energy

Segment 9: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul

Everything else

Strowman vs. Omos is the worst match on the card, so it should go early after the opener. I’ll stick it in Segment 2.

The two women’s matches will likely be split between the first and second half of the card. Belair’s is the more important fight so I’ll put it in Segment 7, with Asuka going in Segment 3.

That leaves Lesnar, McIntyre’s steel cage, and The Judgment Day for Segments 4 through 6, in some order. Lesnar is the big star, so I’ll put him later than all of those other options, in Segment 6. Then I’ll save the Judgment Day’s tag match for Segment 5, for the sake of not placing consecutive team matches in Segments 3 and 4.

Finalized card

So here is my final prediction for the match order at Crown Jewel, along with guesses on the bell-to-bell match times:

Segment 1: The Usos vs. Brawling Brutes (13 minutes)

Segment 2: Braun Strowman vs. Omos (5)

Segment 3: Asuka & Alexa Bliss vs. IYO SKY & Dakota Kai (12)

Segment 4: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (15)

Segment 5: The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day (16)

Segment 6: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley (9)

Segment 7: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley (17)

Segment 8: Bray Wyatt brings mystical energy

Segment 9: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul (19)

That’s my prediction for the match order at Crown Jewel. What’s yours?