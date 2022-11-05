The Usos next title challengers are already lined up

The Usos are probably going to beat The Brawling Brutes to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. If they do, they already have their next opponent lined up for them.

Indeed, during this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Jimmy & Jey were confronted by Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston, who had this to say:

Woods: “When you’re on that plane flying back home, as soon as you touch back down on American soil you will have the longest reigning WWE world tag team champions waiting to tear you limb from limb to protect our record.”

Kingston: “In other words: we got next.”

Sure enough, WWE announced the match will happen next week, again depending on The Usos winning:

NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown



The #NewDay take on either The #BrawlingBrutes or The #Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship! pic.twitter.com/wVb5JrY2tv — WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2022

They’re on the brink of becoming the longest reigning tag team titleholders. That The New Day would want to stand in the way of that is a pretty damn good reason for these teams to revisit what has been a years long feud that may never end.

I’m ready for the next chapter.

