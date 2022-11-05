WWE Crown Jewel goes live on Peacock & WWE Network later on today (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at 12 pm ET from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but the promotion is also offering a free live stream of its Kickoff show starting at 11:00 am ET.

There are no matches announced for this pre-show, which has become the new norm for WWE. There are eight matches booked for the main card, not to mention an appearance from Bray Wyatt, so it seems at least possible one will get moved to this spot. Whether that happens or not, we will get the usual panel of analysts and experts to break down all the action before the event.

The show starts at 11:00 am ET, in the live stream you see above!

