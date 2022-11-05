WWE will return to pay-per-view (PPV), Peacock, and WWE Network later on today (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) with its Crown Jewel showcase, emanating from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event will get rolling at the start time of 11 am ET with the free Kickoff show, which runs for one hour on YouTube, WWE.com, and various other social media outlets. That leads right on into the PPV at 12 pm ET, which you can stream from a number of devices if you have a subscription to Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Here’s the card for the show, at least as of this writing: