WWE has set up shop at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia today (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) for its latest Crown Jewel event. As has become the norm, the show has been treated like a legitimate major pay-per-view showcase.

Matches on the docket include Roman Reigns defending the WWE Universal championship against Logan Paul (with his brother Jake in attendance, for whatever that’s worth), The Usos putting the tag team titles on the line against The Brawling Brutes, a Last Woman Standing match for the Raw women’s championship pitting Bianca Belair against Bayley, Damage CTRL attempting to regain the women’s tag team titles in a battle with Asuka & Alexa Bliss, two big beefy bastards brawling in Braun Strowman vs. Omos, another bout in the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley feud, and a whole lot more.

You can get up to speed on everything you need to know for the show in our preview here. This one will be the spot for all results, recaps, videos, and post-event fallout.

Enjoy the show!