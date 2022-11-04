WWE announces SmackDown World Cup starts next week

WWE, undoubtedly looking to capitalize on what FIFA will be doing here very shortly, announced during this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown that a SmackDown World Cup will kick off next week:

The last time WWE ran a “World Cup” was in 2018 at that year’s Crown Jewel event, an infamously bizarre and unfortunate show that saw Shane McMahon win the tournament, despite the fact he was never booked in it. He defeated Dolph Ziggler in the Final, taking The Miz’s place.

That tournament was treated like a standard 8-man single elimination style bracket without any real affiliation with the country the wrestlers represent. There’s no telling if that will be the case again here, as WWE has yet to reveal any details. That includes what, if anything, will be on the line in this tournament.

We’ll pass along updates once more information becomes available.

In addition to this, WWE also announced that next week’s SmackDown will feature The New Day will challenging for the tag team titles, and Santos Escobar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.