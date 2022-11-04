WWE’s Nick Khan reportedly inked a new contract that’ll make him rich(er)

He was a popular scapegoat for fans & others while WWE was cutting costs during the pandemic. But with the company having come through Vince McMahon’s resignation better than anyone could have imagined, people are recognizing the work done by WWE’s former President & Chief Revenue Officer and current co-CEO Nick Khan.

Fortunately for Khan, some of the people recognizing his efforts are on the WWE Board of Directors. That according to this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, which reports Khan signed a new contract with WWE on Oct. 19. The deal is said to run through Aug. 5, 2025.

It will make Khan, who prior to joining WWE in 2020 was a talent agent specializing in sports media, a rich man. Or we should say an even richer man than he already is. Dave Meltzer writes:

“His base salary will be $1,350,000 per year as well as an annual target bonus of another $2,160,000 as well as stock grants of $3,575,000 per year. Khan had gotten $15 million in stock when he first signed with WWE two years ago.”

Nice work if you can get it, amirite?

Without getting into a debate on executive pay or business ethics, Khan has objectively done a pretty amazing job navigating the company through not only the leadership transition, but also a global pandemic and a climate of economic insecurity. If you’re a WWE stakeholder, you’ve got to pretty happy he won’t be going anywhere for the next few years.