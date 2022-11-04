Report: R-Truth may have suffered a torn quad on WWE NXT

A busy few weeks on WWE television for R-Truth came to an end on Tuesday’s NXT. The beloved veteran’s match against Grayson Waller was stopped when he suffered an injury executing a dive spot, and Truth had to be helped to the back.

We haven’t heard much since, but the new Wrestling Observer Newsletter has the word that’s going around within WWE. Dave Meltzer wrote:

R-Truth was injured on the 11/1 NXT show doing a flip dive against Grayson Waller. He didn’t quite clear the top rope on the move and came down badly and his left leg was gone. This wasn’t confirmed at press time, but the belief was that he tore his quad, which is a very serious injury that could keep him out for a long time.

Recovery times vary depending on the severity of the tear. Based on the Observer’s description, it sounds like he could require surgery that typically sidelines athletes for four-to-six months.

Not great for a 50 year old, but Truth’s been an “ageless wonder” for a while now already. Here’s hoping he’ll bounce back quickly even if he does have to go under the knife.