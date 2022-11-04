WWE Crown Jewel 2022 press conference

Roman Reigns will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal championship against Logan Paul tomorrow (Nov. 5) at Crown Jewel. But before the champ and the global media sensation step in the ring at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, they’ll step to the microphones at a press conference! That is scheduled to start at 10:05am ET, and stream on Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and right here at Cageside Seats.

What will be said in their last encounter before the match? Will anything pop off at the presser? Who will be in each fighter’s entourage? Should we be bracing for any surprises?

Only one way to find out... Follow along right here with the video embedded above, and chat about it with your fellow Cagesiders in the comments below!

And here’s a rundown of the entire Crown Jewel card, which you can watch Saturday starting at noon ET on Peacock: